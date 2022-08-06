First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CAO Sells $16,670.01 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 163 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $16,670.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 814 shares in the company, valued at $83,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Byron Michael Jeffers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.90. 3,310,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,471. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 1,467.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.59.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Solar from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.92.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

