First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) PT Raised to C$18.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FCXXF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

FCXXF opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

