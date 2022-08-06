Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Shares Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 26.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Stock Down 26.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a PE ratio of 11.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.17.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.60 million during the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

