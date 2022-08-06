Financial Comparison: Torrid (NYSE:CURV) versus Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD)

Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD – Get Rating) and Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Torrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.1% of Almost Never Films shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Torrid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Almost Never Films alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Almost Never Films and Torrid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A Torrid 0 4 2 0 2.33

Profitability

Torrid has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 75.96%. Given Torrid’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than Almost Never Films.

This table compares Almost Never Films and Torrid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almost Never Films N/A N/A -77.41% Torrid -1.47% -45.44% 16.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Almost Never Films and Torrid’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almost Never Films $340,000.00 N/A -$130,000.00 ($0.02) -2.63 Torrid $1.28 billion 0.41 -$29.94 million ($0.17) -29.53

Almost Never Films has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Torrid. Torrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Almost Never Films, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Almost Never Films beats Torrid on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almost Never Films

(Get Rating)

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. The company focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services for movies. Almost Never Films Inc. is based in West Hollywood, California.

About Torrid

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 624 stores in 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City of Industry, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Almost Never Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almost Never Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.