Filecoin Price Hits $8.25 on Top Exchanges (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $8.25 or 0.00035515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $2.10 billion and $429.33 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00620271 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 254,653,775 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars.

