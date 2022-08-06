Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services updated its Q3 guidance to $1.74-$1.78 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.00-$7.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.37. 3,425,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,851. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $135.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 458,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 141.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

