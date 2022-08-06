Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.10-$6.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.29.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

FRT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.75. 834,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,267. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.18. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.