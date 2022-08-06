Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 160.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

In related news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

