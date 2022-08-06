Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 0.5 %

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $109.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $137.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,931.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.