Fear Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million (FEAR)

Fear (FEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Fear has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $298,707.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,192.62 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033573 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00063056 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

FEAR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

