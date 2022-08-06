Fantom (FTM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $308.94 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 6th. Fantom has a market capitalization of $959.42 million and $308.94 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001627 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,172.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003626 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00132328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034282 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060857 BTC.

Fantom is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

