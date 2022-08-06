Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Cut to C$725.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$750.00 to C$725.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FFH. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$820.00 to C$845.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$860.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$670.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$675.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$658.61. The company has a market cap of C$17.71 billion and a PE ratio of 30.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.99. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$493.00 and a 12-month high of C$716.59.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

