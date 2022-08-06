Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

Exro Technologies stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. Exro Technologies has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.39.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

