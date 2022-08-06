Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Exro Technologies Stock Performance
Exro Technologies stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. Exro Technologies has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.39.
Exro Technologies Company Profile
