EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of EVO Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 669.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,553. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,596.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EVO Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth $202,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVO Payments

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.