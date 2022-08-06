EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded EverQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.43.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Price Performance

EVER opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.46% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $47,908.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,555 shares of company stock valued at $60,659. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.