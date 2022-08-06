Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. Evergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.43-$3.63 EPS.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.83. 670,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,398. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evergy has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.51%.

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth $205,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA bought a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $10,028,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

