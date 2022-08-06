Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $67.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $73.13.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,657 shares of company stock worth $112,987. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $14,856,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $3,832,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $23,468,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.