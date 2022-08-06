Equalizer Trading Up 4.4% Over Last Week (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $984,019.39 and $20,712.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 115% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00669620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016112 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Equalizer Coin Profile
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
Equalizer Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.