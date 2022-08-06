EpiK Protocol (EPK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $450,100.00

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $450,100.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.11 or 0.00620525 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.

Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars.

