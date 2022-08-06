EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. EPAM Systems updated its Q3 guidance to at least $2.48 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.48- EPS.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

EPAM traded up $12.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.39. 854,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $322.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.27. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.62.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

