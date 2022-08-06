Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) CTO Ashok Lahiri Sells 3,000 Shares

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,404,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,669,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ashok Lahiri also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enovix alerts:

On Monday, August 1st, Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $22,380.00.

Enovix Price Performance

ENVX stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 3,190,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,861,419. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $39.48.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enovix by 8.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 5.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 7.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.