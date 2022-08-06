Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Enovis’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 293,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,573. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.62. Enovis has a twelve month low of $52.27 and a twelve month high of $164.01.

Get Enovis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENOV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Enovis to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Enovis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis Co. ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.