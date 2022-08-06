Enjin Coin (ENJ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.85 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $616.57 million and approximately $65.85 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enjin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,399,956 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

