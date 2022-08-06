ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $48.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 29.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.
