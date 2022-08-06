Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Encore Capital Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $46.10 and a one year high of $72.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $4.40. The business had revenue of $499.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 24.34%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $51,046.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 74,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

