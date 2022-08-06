Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.77-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.38 billion.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,340,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,368. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $81.45.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 157.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 12.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.