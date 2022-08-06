Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.10% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.90-$8.05 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $4.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,261. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $286.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.06.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 450,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 61.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 144,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 83,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

