Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.70.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

ELD stock opened at C$7.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -2.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.96 and a 1 year high of C$15.73.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$272.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

