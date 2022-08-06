eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09, RTT News reports. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

eBay Stock Down 1.2 %

EBAY traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,324. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. eBay has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in eBay by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,749 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 24.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay by 22.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,350 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays decreased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

