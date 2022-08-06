Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.36-$7.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.36-7.76 EPS.

Eaton Trading Down 0.0 %

ETN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $148.65. 1,238,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,818. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.33.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

