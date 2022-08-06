Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Issues Earnings Results

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE ESTE traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $288,758.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $217,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $11,219,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 373.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 43,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 33,932 shares during the period.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

