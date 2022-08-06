Dynamite Price Up 22.8% This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $6,467.31 and $30,245.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.86 or 0.00465001 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.10 or 0.01966380 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002041 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00285358 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.