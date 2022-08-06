DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.27-$3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.00 billion-$13.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.38 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.27 to $3.43 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.40.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.5 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.26%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.