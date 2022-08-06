Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY22 guidance to $1.10-1.17 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.17 EPS.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:DNB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,445. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

DNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $2,013,281.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,862,712.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock valued at $130,743,379 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,998 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,262,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,156,000 after purchasing an additional 327,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,492,000 after purchasing an additional 91,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,063,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.