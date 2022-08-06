Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after purchasing an additional 299,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after acquiring an additional 321,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,772,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $109.16. 3,033,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.