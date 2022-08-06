Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NAPA opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of -0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $91.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.54 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alex Ryan sold 25,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $567,610.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,568,901 shares in the company, valued at $34,327,553.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $96,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,143,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,075,017 shares of company stock valued at $97,805,305. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $97,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth $99,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

