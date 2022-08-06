DSW Capital (LON:DSW) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

DSW Capital Stock Performance

DSW opened at GBX 107 ($1.31) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.99 million and a P/E ratio of 1,783.33. DSW Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 95 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 134 ($1.64). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.32.

Insider Transactions at DSW Capital

In other DSW Capital news, insider James A. T. Dow purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($19,299.11).

DSW Capital Company Profile

DSW Capital plc provides professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers corporate finance advice, financial due diligence, business recovery, equity finance, DSW venture, wealth advisory, forensic and valuation, business planning, and debt and tax advisory services; industrial property solutions; and funding and advice services in the tech and media sectors.

See Also

