Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Announces Earnings Results

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.
Dropbox Price Performance
NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,431. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $33.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Dropbox by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dropbox (DBX)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.