Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Announces Earnings Results

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

NASDAQ DBX traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,431. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,683.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,189,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,883. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Dropbox by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 18,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

