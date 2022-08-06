DOS Network One Day Volume Hits $24,589.00 (DOS)

DOS Network (DOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, DOS Network has traded up 61.4% against the dollar. One DOS Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOS Network has a total market cap of $250,025.12 and approximately $24,589.00 worth of DOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,199.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060785 BTC.

DOS Network Coin Profile

DOS Network is a coin. DOS Network’s total supply is 949,292,114 coins and its circulating supply is 135,939,017 coins. The Reddit community for DOS Network is /r/DOSNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOS Network’s official message board is medium.com/dos-network. The official website for DOS Network is dos.network. DOS Network’s official Twitter account is @DosNetwork.

DOS Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOS Network is a chain-agnostic layer 2 decentralized oracle network that offers real-time data feeds and verifiable computation power to mainstream blockchains. It connects on-chain smart contracts and Ðapps with off-chain data sources and unlimited computation power, enabling smart contracts with more real-world use cases. “

