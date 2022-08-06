DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.
DoorDash Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,313,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,228. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.18. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.
Insider Activity at DoorDash
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 834.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after buying an additional 126,998 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 9.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 153.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 78.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
