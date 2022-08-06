DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,313,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,228. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.18. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $259,967.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,853.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,358 shares of company stock worth $12,609,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 834.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,807,000 after buying an additional 126,998 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 9.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 153.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 78.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

