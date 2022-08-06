Don-key Price Hits $0.0255 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Don-key has traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar. Don-key has a market cap of $1.63 million and $385,829.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00021710 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00266196 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000988 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,781,033 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Don-key Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.