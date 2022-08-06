Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

D stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

