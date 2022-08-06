Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.92.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 8.6 %

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

