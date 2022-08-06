DOGGY Trading Up 16.7% This Week (DOGGY)

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One DOGGY coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. DOGGY has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $768,972.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.47 or 0.00621817 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015453 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DOGGY Profile
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,040,638,397 coins.
Buying and Selling DOGGY
