DODO 1-Day Volume Tops $16.33 Million (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One DODO coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $20.27 million and $16.33 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DODO has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.69 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003639 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00062635 BTC.

About DODO

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DODO is dodoex.io. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx.

Buying and Selling DODO

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DODO using one of the exchanges listed above.

