Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 230 ($2.82) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.94) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 262 ($3.21) to GBX 266 ($3.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.04) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 282.30 ($3.46).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

DLG stock opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 862.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 234.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 260.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 184.55 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 318.80 ($3.91).

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.58%.

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.