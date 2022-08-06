Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Digi International updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-0.44 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.41-$0.44 EPS.

Digi International Trading Down 1.9 %

Digi International stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.11. 595,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,420. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.20. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

DGII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digi International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Digi International by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Digi International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

