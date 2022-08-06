DIGG 1-Day Volume Tops $17,375.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 6th. DIGG has a market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $17,375.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11,763.36 or 0.50731829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 124.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00621541 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 574 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO.

DIGG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

