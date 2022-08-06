DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of DHX stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $4.59. 408,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.26 million, a PE ratio of 459.46, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 32.7% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in DHI Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in DHI Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

