Dfyn Network (DFYN) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $4.38 million and $778,778.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.95 or 0.00619021 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015049 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Dfyn Network
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 135,050,696 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Dfyn Network Coin Trading
